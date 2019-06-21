International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE: Benefits of Yoga Must Reach Poor, Says PM as He Leads Celebrations in Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the "first rays of the Sun" and urged people to embrace Yoga and make it integral part of their daily routine. The prime minister is participating the exercises in a mega event in Ranchi.
Other top government functionaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior BJP leaders are attending International Yoga Day events across the country on today. While PM Modi is leading the nation in celebrating the occasion in Ranchi, Shah will be in Rohtak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital.
Jun 21, 2019 8:06 am (IST)
Shalabhasana | Shalabhasana helps rid the lower lower back of pain and reduces thigh fat. It shapes muscles and invigorates the stomach. Pregnant women and those suffering from peptic ulcer, hernia, hypertension, and heart disease are advised to avoid this.
Shashankasana | This asana is a must for people who are suffering from stress or anger issues. It provides relief from constipation, and aids digestion, while also remedying back pain. People suffering from high blood pressure should be cautious while doing it.
Jun 21, 2019 8:04 am (IST)
Vrikshasana | The Tree pose helps improve body balance, strengthens legs, thighs, spine, shoulders, arms and concentration. However, the asana should not be performed by people with high blood pressure, vertigo or migraine.
Jun 21, 2019 8:03 am (IST)
Trikonasana | The first yoga pose he shared, Trikonasana, helps strengthen the back muscles and also makes thighs, shoulder, chest, spine flexible and strong. Those with neck or back problems, slip disc or sciatica should avoid it. Trikonasana also helps reduce mental stress.
Promoting Yoga | PM Modi has been regularly tweeting about various yoga poses and their benefits to the human mind and body, accompanying each with a video. Among them were Trikonasana (triangle posture), Vrikshasana (the tree posture), Shashankasana (hare posture), Shalabhasana (the locust posture), Surya Namaskar (sun salutation), Bhujangasana (the cobra pose), Pawanmuktasana (wind releasing posture).
Jun 21, 2019 7:55 am (IST)
River Yoga | Personnel of 9th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform 'River Yoga' in Digaru river on International Day of Yoga near Teju, Lohitpur.
Dogs and Horses Join Yoga Day Celebrations | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops of ATS Lohitpur in Arunachal Pradesh, perform yoga with their dogs and horses on the International Day of Yoga.
Jun 21, 2019 7:47 am (IST)
Ramdev in Nanded | Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nanded on International Day of Yoga. Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India offers a host of benefits that help build strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body.
WATCH VIDEO | Watch the celebration of the International Day of Yoga as Prime Minister Modi leads several others at the event. The Prime Mister, who has been instrumental in making the day official after he proposed the idea at the United Nations during his speech on December 11, 2014, has been regularly tweeting yoga videos since June 5 ahead of the International Yoga Day.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Governor Acharya Devvrat attend an event organised in Shimla on International Day of Yoga.
Jun 21, 2019 7:30 am (IST)
Rajnath Singh on Yoga Day | Urging the people to adopt yoga in their daily practices, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On Yoga Day 2019 I urge everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives."
Modi Performs Yoga in Ranchi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on International Day of Yoga.
Jun 21, 2019 7:26 am (IST)
Before beginning the yoga practice, the prime minister said, "I thank the people across the world for joining International Day of Yoga celebrations. World over, the first rays of the sun are being welcomed by dedicated Yoga practitioners, it's a beautiful sight. I urge you all to embrace Yoga and make it integral part of your daily routine."
Jun 21, 2019 7:22 am (IST)
PM Modi, who is leading the yoga day celebration in Ranchi, addressed the people gathered at the Prabhat Tara ground for the event.
PM Modi in Ranchi:I thank people across the world for joining Yoga Day celebrations, world over the first rays of the sun are being welcomed by dedicated yoga practitioners, it is a beautiful sight. I urge you all to embrace yoga and make it an integral part of your daily routine
Celebrating Yoga Day | Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21. Yoga connects people and with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi world has adopted yoga, an official release quoting Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said yesterday.
Jun 21, 2019 7:18 am (IST)
Arrangements have been made in Prabhat Tara ground, where the prime minister along with hundreds other is performing yoga. Talking about the importance of yoga, PM Modi said, "We all know the importance of Yoga very well. It has always been an important part of our culture. But now we all have to take the practice of Yoga to another level."
Jun 21, 2019 7:15 am (IST)
Modi in Ranchi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ranchi to mark the International Day of Yoga this year. Greeting the people on the occasion, the prime minister said, "I extend my good wishes to all of you, in India and across the globe, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Today, lakhs of people have gathered in different parts of the world to celebrate Yoga Day."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg in New Delhi.
Besides, newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will participate in an event to be held on the premises of the Parliament House complex, officials said on Thursday. In Delhi, a host of events have been planned to mark the day celebrated globally on June 21.
All necessary arrangements were being made at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, amid tight security, officials said.
The defence minister will attend an early morning yoga session at Rajpath, along with New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and a large number of people. The Delhi BJP would host around 300 yoga sessions across the national capital, in which about 10 lakh people were expected to participate, its chief Manoj Tiwari said.
"Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers will take part in 40 big events on International Yoga Day," he added. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will attend a yoga session at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Shahdara.
Other Union ministers who would be attending International Yoga Day events in Delhi were Ravi Shankar Prasad (Hauz Khas), Piyush Goyal (Lodhi Garden), Harsh Vardhan (Kudesia Garden, Civil Lines), Smriti Irani (Dada Dev Ground, Raj Nagar), Thawar Chand Gehlot (Sangam Vihar), Dharmendra Pradhan (Talkatora Garden), Ramesh Pokhriyal (Burari), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Ramjas Sports Ground, Patel Nagar) and Arjun Munda (Lado Sarai), among others, a Delhi BJP leader said. The events were scheduled to begin at 6.30 am, he added.
Tiwari, who represents North East Delhi in the Lok Sabha, will perform yoga, along with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and Union minister Purushottam Rupala, at Ghonda in his constituency.
All three BJP-led municipal corporations in the national capital have also planned events for the day. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will host an event at Qudsia Bagh, near Kashmiri Gate, ISBT, while the south corporation will hold an event at Talkatora Stadium.