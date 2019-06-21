Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Yoga is for Everyone, It's Above Faith, Says PM Modi as He Leads Celebrations in Ranchi

Urging people to make yoga a part of daily life, PM Modi said that peace and harmony are related to Yoga. People across the world must practice it, he added.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yoga is for Everyone, It's Above Faith, Says PM Modi as He Leads Celebrations in Ranchi
Urging people to make yoga a part of daily life, PM Modi said that peace and harmony are related to Yoga. People across the world must practice it, he added.
Loading...

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed Yoga with around 40,000 enthusiasts at the Prabhat Tara ground here and said everybody should practice the ancient Indian discipline lifelong.

The Jharkhand capital has been selected as the venue for the main event for the 5th International Day of Yoga. Events to mark the day are being held across the country and several of them are being led by Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Modi also said the government has been working to make Yoga a pillar of preventive healthcare. Expressing concern that young people are becoming vulnerable to heart ailments, Modi said, "Yoga can play a huge role in tackling the issue and hence, this year's theme is 'Yoga for Heart'."

He also appealed to the people to take yoga to all sections of society. "We should make efforts to take yoga from cities to villages, tribal areas. Yoga is above region, above faith, above everything," Modi told the gathering.

He also stressed that for yoga to become popular, infrastructure for it must be strengthened and said the government was working towards it. Urging people to make yoga a part of daily life, Modi said, "Peace and harmony are related to Yoga. People across the world must practice it."

The prime minister had arrived here Thursday night to participate in the main event on the International Yoga Day. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram