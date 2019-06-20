Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Day Before World Celebrates Yoga Day, PM Modi Gives Meditation and Pranayama Lessons

Dhyana yoga helps rejuvenate the mind and body and helps improve concentration modifies behaviour and keeps negative thoughts away.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Day Before World Celebrates Yoga Day, PM Modi Gives Meditation and Pranayama Lessons
Screen grab of the video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official Twitter handle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared two yoga videos ahead of International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. The two videos demonstrated ‘dhyana’ (meditation) and ‘nadishodhan pranayama' and have garnered over 55 thousand views and have got thousands of likes and retweets.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "ध्यान योगाभ्यास का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण और अभिन्न अंग है (Dhyana is the most important part of yoga),” and “नाड़ीशोधन प्राणायामअत्यंत लाभदायक है। देखिए इसकी विधि और इसके फायदे... #YogaDay2019 (Nadishodhan pranayama is extremely beneficial. Watch how to do it and its benefits), explaining the benefits of doing each yoga.

According to the video, Dhyana yoga helps rejuvenate the mind and body and helps improve concentration modifies behaviour and keeps negative thoughts away.

Incidentally, the purpose of meditation or dhyana is to interrupt the fluctuations of the normal mental activity such as sensory knowledge, memory, and imagination.

As for Nadishodhan pranayama, which is popularly called the anuloma-viloma pranayaman, the yoga is good for heart patients and also cures cough related ailments.

The Prime Minister, who has been regularly tweeting yoga videos since June 5, ahead of International Day of Yoga, will be in seen in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, which will host the main event on the International Yoga Day in India on Friday, June 21.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
