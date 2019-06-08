Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Tweets Video on Ardha Chakrasana Ahead of International Yoga Day 2019

The nearly two-minute long video shows a 3D-animated version of the prime minister performing the Ardha Chakrasana as a voiceover guides viewers through a step-by-step procedure of the yoga pose.

Trending Desk

June 8, 2019
PM Modi Tweets Video on Ardha Chakrasana Ahead of International Yoga Day 2019
PM Modi can be seen guiding viewers through the various stages of the yoga postures of Ardha Chakrasana.
Ahead of International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on the method and benefits of yet another yoga pose. PM Modi took to Twitter to share an instructional video on the importance of Ardha Chandrasana, saying it was helpful for a “stronger back, better blood circulation and more.”

The nearly two-minute long video shows a 3D-animated version of the prime minister performing the Ardha Chakrasana or the Half Moon Pose in a spacious room as a voiceover guides viewers through a step-by-step procedure of the yoga pose.

The video follows three other similar yoga tutorials by the prime minister ahead of the International Day of Yoga on Friday, June 21.

PM Modi first posted on June 5 a video about Trikonasana, with the caption, "On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous. Here is a video on Trikonasana."

This was followed by the second video on June 6, when PM Modi spoke about the benefits of Tadasana yoga pose. On June 7, the prime minister posted yet another video on the health benefits and procedure of Vrikshasan yoga pose.

The United Nations on 11 December 2014 declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga after recognizing the “universal appeal” of the “ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.”

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
