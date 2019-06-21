International Yoga Day 2019: Practice These Asanas Best Suited for Relief from Asthma

International Yoga Day 2019 | Since the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014, it has been observed every year to mark its significance in one’s lifestyle.

The Sanskrit word ‘yoga’ means to join or unite, signifying the union of a person’s body and consciousness.

The benefits of yoga are unparalleled as it aids lifestyle and fitness.

There are a range of yoga poses or ‘asanas’ that help the body, mind and soul heal and relax.

On this International Yoga Day, here are a few yoga poses that can help you get relief from asthma.

Savasana

The savasana facilitates asthma relief as it provides breath and stress management.

To do this asana, one has to lie on the back with arms at the body’s sides and feet and palms dropped open.

The eyes should be closed and the jaws should be unclenched. One has to then focus on deep, rhythmic breathing, relaxing every part of your body.

Sukasana

This pose enables breath and stress control making it a great exercise to help asthma and lung function in particular.

To perform this, one must sit with legs crossed, eyes closed, the right hand on the heart, and the left hand on the belly.

Draw in the stomach and lift the chest for good posture.

Pranayama

Finishing the yoga routine with pranayama, a simple breathing pose, makes for a great exercise to help asthma.

To do pranayama, one has to sit with legs crossed and spine, neck, and head aligned.

Closing the eyes, one should focus on breathing using abdomen, following a few rapid breaths with some slower breaths for balance.

Repeat for a few minutes, focusing on technique, to get the most relaxation.

Upavistha Konasana

An asana where the upper body is stretched out, Upavistha Konasana opens up the lungs and betters the breathing, calms the brain and de-stresses the mind.

To do this, one has to sit down on their buttocks, spreading the legs apart as wide as possible.

The pose should ideally be performed in the morning on an empty stomach or in the evening after a gap of 4 to 6 hours from the last meal.

Sethu Bandhasana

The Sethu Bandhasana or bridge pose keeps the body balanced by opening up the chest and lungs, keeping a check on the thyroid gland, and improving digestion.

In Sethu Bandhasana one must lie with the head and feet touching the ground, and rest of the body propped up, forming a bridge.

Apart from these, other beneficial poses for yoga include Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose, Purvottanasana, Ardha Matsyendrasana, Nadi Shodhan pranayama, Kapal Bhati pranayama, Pavanamuktasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana and Badhakonasana.