Yoga Day 2021 Highlights: PM Modi Bats for Yoga for Holistic Healing, Introduces M-Yoga App

Yoga Day 2021 Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an event marking the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday, said, “Today, when the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope. He highlighted the importance of practising yoga during the pandemic and prayed for health and well-being of people around the world.

Here are the highlights of his address:

- Today on Yoga diwas I hope and pray everyone stays healthy.

- Even though major public events have not been organized in countries around the world and in India for two years, the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

- For people in most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival. But on the contrary, people’s enthusiasm for yoga has increased, love for yoga has increased.

- No country was prepared for it (corona). We all have seen that in such difficult times, Yoga has become a great medium of self-confidence.

- When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they’ve made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They’ve used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients.

- Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in healing process.

- Physical and mental health both are important…Yoga helps us to do so.

- During covid, several studies are going on, researching on the benefits of yoga on our body and immunity. We see that yoga and breathing exercises are being done at the beginning of online classes. This is helping children in fighting the virus.

- Yoga has found international acceptance

- If there are threats to humanity, Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health. Yoga also gives us a happier way of life. I am sure, Yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses.

- M yoga app will be introduced to the world. I am hopeful that this app will help promote one world one health

- When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world.

- In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our ‘One World, One Health’ motto.

