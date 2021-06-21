International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Yoga the Only Hope When World is Fighting Against Coronavirus, Says PM Modi

International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’. In view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event this year will be a televised one and is scheduled to start early. After Prime Minister Modi addresses the International Yoga Day event, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will follow up with a live demonstration of yoga from 7am to 7:45am. Union minister Kiren Rijiju will also address the programme today.

As many as 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus will be delivering their messages to the audience. The spiritual leaders include — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr. HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr. Veerendra Hegde, Dr. Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr. Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr. Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan, and Antoinette Rozi.

Yoga Day will be observed in as many as 190 countries around the world, according to reports, and Missions of India abroad will be coordinating various activities with the administrations in the respective countries for the run-up to the event.