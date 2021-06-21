International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Yoga the Only Hope When World is Fighting Against Coronavirus, Says PM Modi

The seventh International Day of Yoga comes at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19. The Ministry of Ayush, the nodal ministry for IDY, has highlighted the important role of yoga in one’s overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the run up to the IDY.
The observance of Yoga Day is timely as health is foremost in the thoughts of one and all following the Covid emergency. It is significant that the key purpose behind the United Nations recognising June 21 as the IDY was to underline the potential of yoga in public health globally.
As in previous years, the IDY observation on June 21 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration and performance of yoga.
