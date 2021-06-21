CHANGE LANGUAGE
International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Yoga the Only Hope When World is Fighting Against Coronavirus, Says PM Modi
News18.com | June 21, 2021, 06:42 IST
Event Highlights

International Yoga Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’. In view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event this year will be a televised one and is scheduled to start early. After Prime Minister Modi addresses the International Yoga Day event, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will follow up with a live demonstration of yoga from 7am to 7:45am. Union minister Kiren Rijiju will also address the programme today.

As many as 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus will be delivering their messages to the audience. The spiritual leaders include — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr. HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr. Veerendra Hegde, Dr. Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr. Chinmay Pandey, Muni Shri Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr. Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan, and Antoinette Rozi.

Yoga Day will be observed in as many as 190 countries around the world, according to reports, and Missions of India abroad will be coordinating various activities with the administrations in the respective countries for the run-up to the event.

Jun 21, 2021 06:42 (IST)

PM Modi Begins His Address | On the seventh International Yoga Day, PM Modi began his address to the nation by wishing wellness and good healthn for "every country, every society and every individual".

Jun 21, 2021 06:39 (IST)

Before PM Modi begins his address today, Union Minisrer Kiren Rijiju gave a rief speech, where he said, "Over 170 countries observed International Day of Yoga in 2015."

Jun 21, 2021 06:36 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his greetings for Yoga Day on Twitter. "Many many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on International Yoga Day. Yoga is an invaluable gift bestowed by Indian sages to the world, which keeps both body and mind healthy. Let us all take a pledge to make 'Yoga' a part of our lives today on the occasion of International Yoga Day," he said. 

Jun 21, 2021 06:29 (IST)

On International Yoga Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi.

Jun 21, 2021 06:26 (IST)

Scheduled to start at 6.30 am on all Doordarshan channels, the International Yoga Day event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

The seventh International Day of Yoga comes at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19. The Ministry of Ayush, the nodal ministry for IDY, has highlighted the important role of yoga in one’s overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the run up to the Yoga Day.

Jun 21, 2021 06:24 (IST)

Yoga Day Programme | As in previous years, the International Yoga Day observation on June 21 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration and performance of yoga.

The yoga demonstration will follow the prime minister’s address, and will be held from 7 to 7:45 am, the statement said. It will be further followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and Yoga Gurus namely: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr H R Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Heggde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, O P Tiwari, Swami ChidanandSaraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister B K Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi.

Jun 21, 2021 06:22 (IST)

PM Modi to Address Nation Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address seventh International Yoga Day programme today. “Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," he said on Twitter on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The seventh International Day of Yoga comes at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19. The Ministry of Ayush, the nodal ministry for IDY, has highlighted the important role of yoga in one’s overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the run up to the IDY.

The observance of Yoga Day is timely as health is foremost in the thoughts of one and all following the Covid emergency. It is significant that the key purpose behind the United Nations recognising June 21 as the IDY was to underline the potential of yoga in public health globally.

As in previous years, the IDY observation on June 21 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration and performance of yoga.

