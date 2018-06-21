Celebrating the 4th International Yoga Day in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed yoga as one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being, and led an estimated 50,000 enthusiasts in performing asanas at the picturesque Forest Research Institute."Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, Himalayan highlands or sunburnt deserts, Yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world. Yoga fosters amity in societies which can form the basis of national unity," the prime minister said.He said the proposal for the Yoga Day at the United Nations was accepted in record time with a majority of nations supporting it. “Today people all over the world have come to look upon yoga as something which belongs to them,” Modi said. He also asked people to learn to honour their own legacy and heritage if they wanted the rest of the world to respect them."If we don't take pride in our own legacy and heritage no one else will. We should not hesitate in honouring the gems of our own heritage.”He said the way to lead a calm, creative and content life was Yoga. "In Yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society," the prime minister said. "Instead of dividing, yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, yoga heals," he said.Modi said yoga presents a ray of hope for future of the world."Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving," he said.The prime minister had arrived here on Wednesday night to participate in the main event on the International Yoga Day.Elaborate security arrangements were made and nearly 3,000 security personnel deployed in and around the venue.Modi arrived at the FRI at around 6:30 am and addressed the people before performing asanas with them.The prime minister had earlier participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.On Wednesday, while greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world, the prime minister had said that this exercise is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind.“Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well," a statement quoting Modi had said.