English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
International Yoga Day: From Dehradun to Dublin, Yoga is Everywhere, Says PM Narendra Modi
Celebrating the 4th International Yoga Day in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yoga presents a ray of hope for future of the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs asanas with yoga enthusiasts to celebrate 4th International Yoga Day in Dehradun on Thursday.
Dehradun: Celebrating the 4th International Yoga Day in Dehradun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed yoga as one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being, and led an estimated 50,000 enthusiasts in performing asanas at the picturesque Forest Research Institute.
"Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, Himalayan highlands or sunburnt deserts, Yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world. Yoga fosters amity in societies which can form the basis of national unity," the prime minister said.
He said the proposal for the Yoga Day at the United Nations was accepted in record time with a majority of nations supporting it. “Today people all over the world have come to look upon yoga as something which belongs to them,” Modi said. He also asked people to learn to honour their own legacy and heritage if they wanted the rest of the world to respect them.
"If we don't take pride in our own legacy and heritage no one else will. We should not hesitate in honouring the gems of our own heritage.”
He said the way to lead a calm, creative and content life was Yoga. "In Yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society," the prime minister said. "Instead of dividing, yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, yoga heals," he said.
Modi said yoga presents a ray of hope for future of the world.
"Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving," he said.
The prime minister had arrived here on Wednesday night to participate in the main event on the International Yoga Day.
Elaborate security arrangements were made and nearly 3,000 security personnel deployed in and around the venue.
Modi arrived at the FRI at around 6:30 am and addressed the people before performing asanas with them.
The prime minister had earlier participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.
On Wednesday, while greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world, the prime minister had said that this exercise is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind.
“Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well," a statement quoting Modi had said.
Also Watch
"Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, Himalayan highlands or sunburnt deserts, Yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world. Yoga fosters amity in societies which can form the basis of national unity," the prime minister said.
He said the proposal for the Yoga Day at the United Nations was accepted in record time with a majority of nations supporting it. “Today people all over the world have come to look upon yoga as something which belongs to them,” Modi said. He also asked people to learn to honour their own legacy and heritage if they wanted the rest of the world to respect them.
"If we don't take pride in our own legacy and heritage no one else will. We should not hesitate in honouring the gems of our own heritage.”
He said the way to lead a calm, creative and content life was Yoga. "In Yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society," the prime minister said. "Instead of dividing, yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, yoga heals," he said.
Modi said yoga presents a ray of hope for future of the world.
"Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving," he said.
The prime minister had arrived here on Wednesday night to participate in the main event on the International Yoga Day.
Elaborate security arrangements were made and nearly 3,000 security personnel deployed in and around the venue.
Modi arrived at the FRI at around 6:30 am and addressed the people before performing asanas with them.
The prime minister had earlier participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.
On Wednesday, while greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world, the prime minister had said that this exercise is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind.
“Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well," a statement quoting Modi had said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Grabs Lucky Goal as Spain Beat Iran 1-0
- Tesla Sues Ex-Employee Alleging Data Theft And Leaks to The Media
- Yes, There's a Stranger Things Comic Book Now; Here's All We Know So Far
- Beaumont Leads Charge as England Register Highest Women's T20I Score to Thrash SA
- Why Priyanka Chopra Doesn't Think She Has To Be 'Finished' To Tell Her Story