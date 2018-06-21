International Yoga Day LIVE: Not About Religion, Says V-P Venkaiah Naidu as Team Modi Kicks Off Global Event

Jun 21, 2018 8:47 am (IST)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on International Yoga Day that the growing popularity of yoga across the globe has brought India closer to the world and this position is going to get strengthened in times to come. The prime minister had arrived in Dehradun on Wednesday night to participate in the main event. Elaborate security arrangements were made and nearly 3,000 security personnel deployed in and around the venue. Modi arrived at the FRI at around 6.30 am and addressed the people before performing asanas with them. The prime minister had earlier participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017. On Wednesday, while greeting yoga enthusiasts across the world, the prime minister had said that this exercise is one of the most precious gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to humankind. Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well," a statement quoting Modi had said.