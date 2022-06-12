CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

International Yoga Day: Make Yoga Part of Daily Routine, Says PM Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing yoga on International Yoga Day. (Reuters)

He noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21, while urging people to be a part of the exercise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Sunday to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying its benefits are countless. He noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21, while urging people to be a part of the exercise.

Modi also posted a YouTube link about "yoga in our daily lives".

Tweeting in different languages, he said, “In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many…”.

first published:June 12, 2022, 17:45 IST