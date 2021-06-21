Stress to Strength, Negativity to Creativity: PM Modi Hails Power of Yoga in Covid-19 Battle

On the seventh International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his address to the nation by wishing good health for “every country, every society and every individual" and stressed on the significance of its role in one’s physical and mental health.

Harping on the importance of Yoga, PM Modi said, “Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down."

“Even though major public events have not been organised in countries around the world and in India for two years, the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished," he added.

Delving into how the ancient form of exercises has had its impact in the well-being on people during Covid-19, PM Modi said, “When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they’ve made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They’ve used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients. Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in healing process."

“There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system. Physical and mental health both are important. Yoga helps us to do so," he said.

“If there are threats to humanity, Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health. Yoga also gives us a happier way of life. I am sure, Yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses," PM Modi said.

“For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival. In this difficult time, people in so much trouble could forget it, ignore it. But on the contrary, people’s enthusiasm for yoga has increased, love for yoga has increased," he added.

Highlighting the importance of yoga on one’s overall wellbeing, he said,"Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we’ve infinite solutions within ourselves. We’re the biggest source of energy in the universe," PM said in a televised address to the nation.

Launching the ‘M Yoga App’, PM Modi said, “It will be introduced to the world. I am hopeful that this app will help promote one world one health. When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our ‘One World, One Health’ motto."

