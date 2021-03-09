Internet Calls Janhvi Kapoor 'Most Humble Star Kid' As She Invites Staff's Family to Roohi Screening

The screening of actor Janhvi Kapoor’s film Roohi took place on Monday night and photos of the same surfaced on the internet. Janhvi invited her assistant Azeem, and his family, to the screening of her movie in Mumbai. In a video, Janhvi was playing with Azeem’s baby and was cuddling with the little one. After the paps requested for her a family picture, she took Azeem’s baby and happily posed with his wife and children.

Fans were in awe of Janhvi and called her “the most humble star kid” in Bollywood. A fan wrote, “She is one of the nicest star kids. She will improve as an artiste but she is a good human being.” Another fan said, “She is very down to earth.”

The trailer of the much-awaited horror comedy, Roohi, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, was released recently and it hit more than 14 million views on YouTube within a day. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film will follow the story of how spooky weddings take place in the presence of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Apart from this, Janhvi is shooting for Good Luck Jerry, the remake of the South film Kolamavu Kokila. She even has Dostana 2 in her kitty. The film will star Kartik Aaryan opposite her.