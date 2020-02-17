Take the pledge to vote

Internet, Connectivity Issues in J&K to be Eased Further in Coming Months: Advisor to LG

Kewal Kumar Sharma also said after the Supreme Court directed to review the situation, the administration is holding meetings every week and every fortnight further relaxation in terms of access to internet is given.

News18

Updated:February 17, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Internet, Connectivity Issues in J&K to be Eased Further in Coming Months: Advisor to LG
Representative Image.

Bengaluru: Internet and connectivity issues in Jammu and Kashmir will be eased further in the coming months, Kewal Kumar Sharma, advisor to the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said here on Monday.

"The restrictions remain to make sure that these facilities are not misused for promoting disorder. In some months from now it should be possible to ease various restrictions related to the connectivity," he said during an interaction with investors.

He was part of the Road Show by the Jammu and Kashmir government for its Global Investors Summit sometime in May this year.

Sharma also said after the Supreme Court directed to review the situation, the administration is holding meetings every week and every fortnight further relaxation in terms of access to internet is given.

Speaking about the law and order situation, he said the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much changed after August 5 when special status to the state was withdrawn with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Things are getting better and better," he added.

