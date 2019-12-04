Take the pledge to vote

Internet in Kashmir Will be Restored in Phases Once Situation Turns 'More Normal': L-G Murmu

J&K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu gave no timeline for restoration of internet services, which were snapped across the Kashmir valley when provisions of Article 370 were abrogated in August this year.

PTI

December 4, 2019
Srinagar: Internet services would be restored in Kashmir in phases once the situation turns "more normal", Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu said on Wednesday.

However, he gave no timeline for restoration of internet services, which were snapped across all platforms in the Kashmir valley on the intervening night of August 4 and August 5.

The Centre announced abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

"We are reviewing it (internet ban) and as it (situation) becomes more normal, we will do it (restore) phase-wise. We have already discussed it with our administration and we are taking it up," Murmu told reporters on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of police recruits at the Police Training Centre, Sheeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The L-G described the situation in the valley post abrogation of Article 370 as "very good".

"I think the situation is very good, it has improved very well. The police have been doing a yeoman's service and there is a high level of coordination among all the forces here. People's participation is very good, they are coming out and are interested in development," he said.

