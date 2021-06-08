Internet Lauds Covid-19 Warriors Who Crossed Ladakh River in Earth Mover

Amid the Covid-19 situation in India, healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic by overcoming difficulties to reach patients and provide treatment. A recent image of covid warriors being carried in the loader of an earth mover across a Ladakh river is one of many such examples.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in a tweet on Monday lauded Covid warriors with an image showing a medical team being carried on an earth mover. “Salute to our CovidWarriors. A team of Covid warriors crossing river to render their services in rural Ladakh. Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Cooperate the Covid Warriors." he said.

Salute to our #CovidWarriors. A team of #Covid warriors crossing river to render their services in rural Ladakh. Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Cooperate the Covid Warriors. pic.twitter.com/cAgYjGGkxQ — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) June 7, 2021

Netizens praised the efforts by the medical staff to reach patients despite the paucity of proper infrastructure.

Hats off & salute to these super humans.On the other hand -Sir plz plan to establish small clinics in such remote areas, use telemedicine for uplifting medical facilities.And use drone to till roads are made or are feasible.PS: मैं घर बैठे बैठे इतना ही ज्ञान दे पाऊंगा 🙏— SATISH (@satishgoel) June 7, 2021

Beautiful 👌😍…A Very Big Salute to them..You all are doing the best works in this world 🌎..God bless you all 🙏🙏.#BigSaluteToFrontLineWorkers .— MRINAL..@Real.MRINAL💞💞💞 (@checkmrinal) June 8, 2021

Hats offv Reminds me of polio days in Bihar where we used tractors— krishmenon (@Phenomenon1965) June 8, 2021

Kudos to the real warriors 👍👍— Yogesh chaturvedi (@yogesh2n) June 7, 2021

What a great idea and passion about there job..Such dedicated people should get rewarded 🙏👍👍🌺🌺— Rakshit Sharma (@RakshitSharma77) June 8, 2021

A total of 624 doctors have died due to Covid-19 in the ongoing second wave with Delhi recording the maximum 109 fatalities, the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) has said.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic. “Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to Covid-19, while in the current second wave in a short period we have lost 624 doctors,” a doctor associated with the IMA said.

Ladakh has recorded 61 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 19,258, while the active cases in the region dropped to 1,011, officials said on Tuesday. Ladakh has registered a total of 195 Covid-related deaths since last year with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 141 fatalities followed by 54 in Kargil district.

Of the new cases, 58 people tested positive in Leh taking the infection tally in the district to 15,912, while three cases were detected in Kargil pushing the district tally of infections to 3,346, the officials said.

They said the number of recovered patients has risen to 18,052 after the recovery of 119 patients in Leh and 20 in Kargil. With this the active cases have come down to 1,011 with 843 in Leh and 168 in Kargil, the officials said.

