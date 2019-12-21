Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Internet, Metro to Remain Suspended in Jaipur on Sunday

The letter said that all internet services ranging from 2G to 4G shall remain suspended on Sunday. Even the Jaipur Metro services shall remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

IANS

Updated:December 21, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Internet, Metro to Remain Suspended in Jaipur on Sunday
File photo: Protest were seen across the country against Citizenship Bill. (Image : PTI)

Jaipur: Internet services will remain suspended in the Rajasthan capital from 6 am to 8 pm on Sunday in wake of protest being staged by a community against the Citizen Amendment Act and the protest march being taken out by the ruling Congress, to be led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Police commissioner Anand Shrivastav, in a letter to the Divisional Commissioner, said that the above measure is being taken as a part of security measures being taken to maintain peace and harmony.

The letter said that all internet services ranging from 2G to 4G shall remain suspended on Sunday. Data mobile internet, bulk SMS-MMS, Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media through internet service providers shall remain suspended. Even the Jaipur Metro services shall remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

Gehlot, who also holds the home portfolio, also visited the Albert Hall from where the march shall start to monitor the safety measures being taken by police.

The opposition BJP has strongly condemned the suspension of internet services on Sunday.

Party spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj said that the suspension of internet for a protest shows the government's failure, adding that his party staged a rally, attended by thousands of party workers, in support of the CAA on Friday, but there was no threat to law and order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram