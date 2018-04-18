English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Internet Not New to India, Used in Mahabharata to Share Battle Updates: Tripura CM Biplab Deb
Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that the blind king Dhritarashtra would get regular updates about the battles of Kurukshetra through Sanjay, who was also nowhere near the battlefield like him and this was possible only through “technology and satellite communication”.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI/File photo)
New Delhi: Adding to the list of BJP ministers often coming up with unique and bizarre theories about ancient India and Hindu traditions, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has said that the Internet is nothing new to India and that it existed even in the days of Mahabharata.
Speaking at a public event in Agartala, Deb said that the blind king Dhritarashtra would get regular updates about the battles of Kurukshetra through Sanjay, who was also nowhere near the battlefield like him and this was possible only through “technology and satellite communication”.
The former RSS pracharak has completed only a month in his office since the BJP swept this erstwhile Red bastion held by the Left Front for 25 long years.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives of Digital India, Deb said that the Modi government has made digitization a reality in India as Internet has become a part of our daily lives.
He was attending an event aimed at the digitization of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Tripura, where he said that for India, technology is nothing new as it existed in India even in the times of Mahabharata and Sanjay.
This is not the first time that a BJP leader has come up with such unique theories about ancient India and its ways.
Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had compared ISRO’s missiles and rockets to Lord Ram’s arrows and praised the mythical god’s engineering skills for building a bridge between India and Sri Lanka.
More recently, Union minister Satyapal Singh claimed that Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution of humans was "scientifically wrong" and it needs to be changed in school and college curriculum.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
