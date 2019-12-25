Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Internet Restored in Lucknow After Shutdown For 6 Days over Violence During anti-CAA Protests
Internet services had been suspended on Thursday night after violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Police personnel baton charge protesters during a rally amended Citizenship Act that turned violent in Lucknow on Thursday (PTI)
Lucknow: After a shutdown of six days, internet services were finally restored in Lucknow on Wednesday evening. People in the state capital heaved a sigh of relief after the restoration of the network.
Internet services had been suspended on Thursday night after violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On Wednesday, a total shutdown of the communication network was witnessed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lucknow.
A BSNL official said that some fibre cables had been damaged due to road cutting for barricading of the VIP visit and it would take another two days for services to normalize completely.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru FC Players Put on Santa Hats as Indian Sports World Dives into Christmas Spirit
- Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother Wants Him to Propose to Girlfriend Camila Morrone Soon
- Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Share First Pic of Daughter Tara
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!