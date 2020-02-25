Internet Restrictions to Continue in J&K Till March 4
Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra in a notification said that mobile Internet in some areas of the Kashmir Valley had to be suspended for limited period of time due to acts of terrorism over the last week and the apprehension regarding disruption of public order.
Srinagar: A view of a deserted street during restrictions at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Jammu: Internet restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir will remain operative till March 4 as the J&K administration said that VPNs are being misused by anti national elements including handlers from across the border to bypass the Internet restrictions for coordinating with their operatives in J&K to plan terror acts.
"I being satisfied that it is absolutely necessary to do so, in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order," Shaleen Kabra Principal Secretary to the government, Home department said in the notification.
Further, the whitelisted sites shall be as per the annexure, with updation being a continuous process.
