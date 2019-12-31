SMS Facility for All Mobile Phones, Internet Services in Kashmir's Govt-run Hospitals to Be Restored Tomorrow after 5 Months

New Delhi: Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS facility to all mobile phones in Kashmir will be restored from the midnight of December 31 midnight, PTI reported Jammu and Kashmir official spokesperson Rohit Kansal as saying.

On December 10, some short message service (SMS) were enabled on mobile phones in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others. It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from the midnight of December 31, Kansal said.

Internet facilities were snapped on August 5 ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the repeal of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Last week, mobile internet services were restored in Kargil district of Ladakh after remaining suspended for 145 days in the wake of the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

While landline telephones were gradually restored first, postpaid mobile services were resumed later. However, pre-paid mobile and internet services are yet to be resumed in the entire Valley.

