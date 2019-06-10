Internet Services in Khair Tehsil Shut Down as Tension Grips Aligarh Over Toddler's Murder

Lucknow: Days after the horrific murder of a two-year-old in Aligarh came to light, messages of communalistic nature started doing the rounds on social media.

In order to curb the rumour mongering, the district administration has decided to shut down the internet services in the Khair Tehsil of Aligarh district till midnight on Monday.

The decision was taken by the administration after messages after fake news started being circulated with the intention of disrupting communal harmony.

Meanwhile, Aligarh SSP has removed Tappal Pankaj Srivastava as Circle Officer. Sanjeev Dixit will now replace him. Earlier, five policemen were also suspended by the SSP for inaction in the case.

“Due to some incidents, the police have to go on the backfoot. We have reviewed five to six such incidences and all the crimes were committed by people known to the victims or their families. Most of these incidents took place in rural areas. In all the recent cases, culprits and accused were caught. Chief Minister has called for a review meeting,” DGP OP Singh told News18.

“Forensic investigation and DNA report in Aligarh case have helped, now the case will be fast-tracked,” he further said while reassuring the minority community.

The brutal murder of the two-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh had sent shockwaves across the country. The crime came to light on June 2 when stray dogs when dragged the mutilated body of the child from a garbage dump. The child had gone missing on May 30. She was allegedly murdered by two of her neighbours over repayment of loan worth Rs 5,000.

Two men, identified as Aslam and Zahid along with two others have been arrested in the case so far. Zahid had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 5,000 from the grandfather of the victim. Days before the child went missing, Zahid had allegedly threatened to take revenge following a spat with the family over the non-repayment of loan.

The police said culprits will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). They ruled out rape and reports of victim’s eyes having been gouged out, maintaining that the body had been mutilated and decomposed.

"We are proceeding with it as an NSA case. We will try to get it to a fast-track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in the postmortem report. Five police officials have been suspended," Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhary said. The police also said the body was initially hidden at Aslam’s house and later dumped in the garbage.