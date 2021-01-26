News18 Logo

india

Internet Services on Mobile Devices Suspended in Kashmir

File photo of an elderly voter being escorted by her daughters as she arrives to cast her vote in Kashmir.

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast.

Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the valley, officials said. "The mobile internet telephone services have been temporarily suspended in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said.

However, the mobile phone services remained unaffected. Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.


