Internet Services Suspended for Two-day Police Constable Recruitment Examination in Rajasthan

Internet services remained suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Rajasthan on Saturday to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations for the recruitment of 13,142 police constables.The Medical, banking, transport and logistics segment came to a standstill in the state.The police ensured strict enforcement of a dress code. The candidates had to take off their shoes outside the exam centres, and those wearing full-sleeved shirts had to switch to half-sleeved ones.The exam was held in two phases on Saturday. The remaining two phases will be conducted on Sunday.Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Galhotra said 7.50 lakh candidates appeared for the test. He appealed to candidates to stay away from fraudsters offering jobs for money.Additional Inspector General Rajeev Sharma said strict action will be taken against those who try to get help from any illegal source during the exams. "We are keeping an eye on anti-social elements," he said.Dr. Prashakha Mathur, IG, police recruitment, appealed to all candidates to follow the dress code. "They should avoid full-sleeve dress and fancy accessories. They should come to the centre in simple footwear which has to be taken off outside the exam centre," she said.Meanwhile, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot strongly condemned suspension of internet services for two days.He said that the state government has made a mockery of its own slogan of Digital India and "proved that it is unable to check its misuse" by suspending the internet services.