Internet Services Suspended in Lucknow Till Monday over Protests Against Citizenship Act

At least 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh since protests broke out on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Internet Services Suspended in Lucknow Till Monday over Protests Against Citizenship Act
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (PTI)

Lucknow: Internet services will remain suspended in Lucknow till Monday, a senior official said on Saturday. Internet services in the city were suspended on Thursday night after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Bill.

"Internet services have been suspended till December 23 in Lucknow," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI Saturday evening. At least 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh since protests broke out on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said.

