1-min read

Internet Services Suspended in UP's Bulandshahr as Anti-CAA Stir Erupts Across State

The ordered has been issued to contain the spread of rumours and misinformation on social media, UP government said.

Updated:December 20, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Protests took place across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Bulandshahr (UP): Internet services were suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district from 3 pm on Friday in view of anti-citizenship law protests, officials said.

The ordered has been issued to contain the spread of rumours and misinformation on social media, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

"In order to maintain law and order and communal harmony, all mobile internet services are being suspended from 3 pm on December 20 in entire Bulandshahr. Internet-related loop lines and lease lines too shall remain suspended," he stated in an order.

Mobile internet and text messaging services remained suspended in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Friday in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

