Internet Shut, Heavy Police Presence, 3 Arrested: Rajasthan's Bhilwara Boils Over Youth's Murder

Tension has gripped Rajasthan’s Bhilwara town after a 22-year-old Hindu man was allegedly stabbed by a youth belonging to the Muslim community, prompting authorities to suspend internet in the area till Thursday. Police personnel have been heavily deployed in the area as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right-wing groups like Hindu Jagran Manch have announced a ‘bandh’ (strike) on Wednesday.

The murder that took place on Tuesday evening at the Kotawali police station area is said to be over a personal dispute. Sources said that some people got into a heated argument over money near Brahmani Sweets in Shastri Nagar area. During the tussle, some youths attacked 22-year-old Adarsh ​​Tapadia with knives and seriously injured him. Tapadia was taken to the district official but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

As soon as the news spread, leaders belonging to several organisations gathered at the hospital, including Bhilwara city MLA Vitthal Shankar Awasthi, BJP district president Ladu Lal Teli and city council chairman Rakesh Pathak.

Refusing to cremate the body, Mahesh Khotani, Adarsh Tapadia’s maternal uncle has demanded justice. He said that no one from the family will take the body from the hospital till the attackers are arrested. Various organisations condemned the murder and blamed the district administration for it.

According to report in Amar Ujala, the father of the deceased, Omprakash Tapadia was a history-sheeter of Bhilwara. who has died. Three accused in the case, all minors, have been arrested so far, an official told News18.

Police have also barricaded the area as tension simmers. The report quoted a BJP leader as saying that the family of the deceased should be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

