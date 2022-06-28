Internet Snapped, Local Markets Shut in Udaipur After Tailor Beheaded by Assailants in Broad Daylight| Top Points

Tension has gripped Udaipur city in Rajasthan after a tailor was murdered at a shop in a broad daylight and the crime was filmed by the assailants. The two accused reached the victim’s shop on Tuesday afternoon under the Dhan Mandi police station area and attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. According to sources, both accused have been nabbed from Bhim district.

Here are the top 10 points in this story:

One of the assailants has been identified as Riyaz, who attacked the victim. The assailants also circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. The victim was attacked for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who had made an objectionable remark against Prophet Mohammad recently. Internet services have been suspended in the area. Local markets were also shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested. The protestors have demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job for family member and strict action against police official who reportedly didn’t take action on complaint. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder. He has also appealed people to not to try to spoil the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. “By sharing the video, the criminal’s purpose of spreading hatred in the society will be successful,” he tweeted. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has termed the incident “unfortunate” and appealed to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony. “The district administration has been directed to take strict action against the culprits,” the Governor said. Udaipur police said a few accused have been identified and police teams have been constituted to locate them. “A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act,” said SP Udaipur. A force of about 600 personnel, including five companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, were sent to Udaipur to maintain law and order situation in the area. Police have appealed not to pay heed to any rumours.

