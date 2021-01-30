Internet Suspended at Delhi Protest Sites Till Sunday; Farmer Leader Warns of More Sit-ins

The Home Ministry on Saturday temporarily suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders as well as their adjoining areas till 11 pm of January 31 to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency', it said in an order. Earlier, following the violent tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day, the MHA had ordered the suspension at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and adjoining areas.

In reponse to the order, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted, "Internet services have been suspended by the government at the Ghazipur border. If they think that they will weaken the movement by doing so, they are deluded. The more they try to silence the voice of the farmers, the larger this movement will grow."

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर इंटरनेट बंद कर दिया है सरकार ने , उन्हें लगता है कि इससे आंदोलन को वो कमजोर कर देंगे तो ये उनका वहम है । किसानों की आवाज़ को कुचलने के वो जितना प्रयास करेंगे ये आंदोलन उतना बड़ा होता जाएगा। — Rakesh Tikait (@rkeshtikait) January 30, 2021

On Friday, leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union Darshan Pal demanded the restoration of internet services at five sites of farmers' agitation on the Delhi border, saying otherwise a demonstration would be held against it in the country.

"We demand the restoration of internet services in areas where agitation is going on. Otherwise, we will hold demonstration against it in the country," Pal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts "to prevent disturbance of peace and public order" after a violent farmers' protest rocked neighbouring Delhi. The services will remain suspended in these three districts too until 5 pm on Saturday, as per the order.

Suspension was later extended to 14 more districts till 5 pm of Saturday in districts of Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa districts, an order issued by the Home Department said. The Haryana government ordered suspension of telecom services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of the 14 districts and extended suspension in the districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for next 24 hours till 5 pm on January 30, according to the order.