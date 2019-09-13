Interpol Issues Red Notice to Nirav Modi's Brother Nehal in Connection With Rs 13,600 Crore PNB Fraud

New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a notice against fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi's brother Nehal in connection with the alleged Rs 13,600 crore fraudulent bank transactions at the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had requested the Interpol to issue a Red Notice against Nehal for his role in helping Nirav launder bank funds.

A London court had also indicated that Nirav Modi may have been using his US-based brother Nehal to do his "dirty work as it were". "There does seem to be a luring away of witnesses and some pressure that took witnesses away from India," Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had noted in May while hearing a case on his extradition to India.

