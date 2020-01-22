Interpol Issues Blue Corner Notice to Help Locate Fugitive Nithyananda Wanted in Kidnapping Case

New Delhi: Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information on Nithyananda who had fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka, the Gujarat Police said on Wednesday. He is wanted in India in connection with multiple cases of rape and abduction.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

The police confirmed the development in a charge sheet filed in a local court in connection with an FIR lodged against Nithyananda last November after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Police had sent a request to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the nodal body for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Nithyananda, said officials.

"The Interpol issued the Blue Corner notice against the controversial godman this month," said Deputy Superintendent of Police KT Kamariya.

The police said they are working to have a Red Corner Notice, which is a global arrest warrant, against him. Nithyananda was earlier declared wanted by the Gujarat Police.

Nithyananda was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

While the police continue to look for him, reports emerged last December that he has created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its own flag and a political set-up, on an island near Ecuador.

