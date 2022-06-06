Interpol on NIA Request Issues Red Corner Notice against Khalistani Man Linked to Moose Wala Murder

Interpol has issued a red corner notice against alleged Khalistani operative Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh on a request from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials confirmed to CNN-News18. The Canada-based operative is an alleged accomplice of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“It has been informed by Asstt. Director, NCB, Interpol, that RCN against the fugitive accused Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Prabh in RC-10/2021/NIA/DLI (Extortion for Terror Funding by KTF, Arshdeep Module case) has been published by IPSG Head Quarter, Lyon, France on 31.05.2022 vide control no. A-4399/5-2022,” an NIA officer confirmed.

In November 2021, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Arshdeep, Nijjar, and five others in a Mohali court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Arms Act. Arshdeep and others were accused of being part of a conspiracy hatched by Nijjar, a designated terrorist, for kidnapping and subsequently killing persons of other faiths to disturb communal harmony in Punjab.

Arshdeep’s role is also being probed by Punjab police in connection with the recent murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Police believe that another Canada-based gangster, Goldy Brar, and his associate Lawrence Bishnoi executed the attack. It is being probed if this was the result of a gang war or had a Kahlistani angle. Arshdeep’s name, as per police officials, has also emerged in connection with the attack on the Mohali office of the state intelligence bureau last month.

The investigation in the extortion case in which the NIA had requested for the red corner notice revealed, as per sources, that Arshdeep gave directions to members of his terror gang based in Punjab and arranged weapons. “He would give them targets to be eliminated in lieu of money and assurance of a visa for living in Canada,” officials said.

