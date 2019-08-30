Interpol Secretary General Meets Union Home Secretary; Pending Red Corner Notices Discussed
A red corner notice is a kind of international arrest warrant for fugitives where Interpol requests its member-countries to arrest or detain them.
Representative image
New Delhi: Visiting Interpol Secretary General Jrgen Stock on Friday met Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla, who is believed to have impressed upon him to take action on pending requests for Red Corner Notices, including against terror accused Zakir Naik, officials said.
Bhalla held a 30-minute meeting with Stock and is said to have conveyed to him the necessity to act on the pending RCN requests against fugitives avoiding Indian laws, according to a government official.
A red corner notice is a kind of international arrest warrant for fugitives where Interpol requests its member-countries to arrest or detain them.
During 2016, 2017 and 2018, red notice requests sent to Interpol by the Central Bureau of Investigation were 91, 94 and 123, respectively, and notices published by Interpol were 87, 84 and 76, respectively.
Till July 15 this year, as many as 41 requests have been sent to Interpol and 32 have been published.
"Among those against whom the Interpol is yet to issue the RCN include Zakir Naik," another official said.
Naik, accused of inciting and radicalising youths to carry out terror attacks, is in Malaysia.
Following issuance of RCNs by Interpol, 36 fugitives were either arrested or located in 2016, 35 fugitives in 2017, 24 fugitives in 2018 and 16 fugitives in 2019.
"As per the available data, during the years 2016, 2017, 2018 and till April 1, 2019, a total 27 accused were extradited or deported from abroad to India, based on RCN or extradition requests made by Indian law enforcement agencies," the official said.
The Interpol Secretary General is on an official tour to India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet