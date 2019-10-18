Interpol to Hold General Assembly in India in 2022

New Delhi: The Interpol will hold its General Assembly in India in 2022 to coincide with the 75th year of the country's independence, officials said on Friday.

A proposal in this regard was given to Interpol Secretary General Jrgen Stock by Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the two met here during the former's official visit in August.

The Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) is an inter-governmental organisation having 194 member countries including India.

Headquartered in Lyon, France, it was formed in 1923 as the International Criminal Police Commission, and started calling itself Interpol in 1956. India, one of its oldest members, joined the organisation in 1949.

The Interpol helps police in all of its member countries to work together, enables them to share and access data on crimes and criminals, and offers a range of technical and operational support.

The General Assembly is its governing body and it brings all countries together once a year to take decisions. India hosted the Interpol General Assembly only once in 1997.

This year's General Assembly, which concluded on Friday, took place in Chile.

