Int’l Yoga Day: Modi to Lead Mega Exercise from Mysuru; 25 Cr People May Join Events Globally | Top Points

The eighth edition of the International Yoga Day will be celebrated across the globe on Tuesday (June 21) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the mega exercise from an event in Karnataka’s Mysuru where over 15,000 yoga enthusiasts are likely to join him.

The BJP will mark the day by organising yoga sessions at 75,000 venues across the country. Union ministers and chief ministers of the BJP, its elected representatives like MPs and MLAs, and the party’s office-bearers will participate in various yoga events.

PM Modi’s yoga event in Mysuru is a part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’, which is a collaboration between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga’s unifying power surpassing boundaries.

Here’s are the top points related to the grand celebrations on Tuesday:

The theme of the Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The theme portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during the Covid pandemic, the PMO said. The celebrations this year will focus on ‘Brand India at Global Stage’ while showcasing its iconic places. Around 25 crore people across the world are expected to participate in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said. BJP president J P Nadda will attend a yoga session in Noida while Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a programme in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and ministers from 40 districts, will take part in Yoga Day events at 75,000 venues across the state. Yogi, who has set a target of 3.5 crore people, will take part in a practice session at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. The National Monuments Authority will organise an astrophysical analysis of the movement of the sun around the Qutub Minar with the help of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the culture ministry said in a statement. The study will determine if Qutub Minar is tilted at a certain angle, does it have any astronomical significance, and whether there is a zero shadow of the Minaret at local noon on June 21. Ministry of Ayush is observing the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India. The PMO said mass yoga demonstrations will be organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union ministers. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will lead the Yoga Day celebrations in India’s eastern-most village in Arunachal Pradesh. Rijiju will lead the programme at Dong in Anjaw district of Arunachal. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia on June 21. The Statue of Unity has been selected as one of the 75 iconic sites for nationwide observation. To ensure the grand scale celebrations of the Yoga Day, the PM had written a letter in Hindi to all the sarpanches or gram pradhans on May 6. Sonowal said the Ayush Secretary has requested all the chief secretaries of the states and UTs to facilitate a translation of the PM’s letter in the local or regional language of the state and get it delivered to gram pradhans through the district collectors.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.