'Introduce Currency Notes with Images of Laxmi-Ganesh': CM Kejriwal's Diwali Appeal to Centre

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Centre to introduce currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi’s images along with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture. “If Indonesia can do it, we can do it too,” he added.

A picture of Lord Ganesha is inscribed on the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia beside an inscription of Ki Hajar Dewantara – a celebrated Indonesian independence activist.

The chief minister further said that the present currency notes needn’t stop but the new ones being printed can have the images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi, and slowly it can come in circulation.

Last year, Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Cabinet ministers performed Diwali Puja at Thyagaraj Stadium from a stage modelled on the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A “state-of-the-art” magnificent 30-ft-high and 80-ft-wide symbolic replica of the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya was crafted especially at the Thyagraj Stadium for the “Dilli Ki Diwali” celebrations. Wearing maroon red kurta with a golden stole, Kejriwal, flanked by his wife Sunita, who wore a light olive green ‘sari’ with a blend of yellow, led the Puja and performed rituals amid chanting of ‘shlokas’ by Acharya Shri Kant Shastri, the head priest of Jhandewalan Temple.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest India News here