Introducing English as Medium of Instruction in Govt Schools a Necessity: Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is imperative to bring radical changes in the education system that will stand the test of time for the next two decades..

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
Introducing English as Medium of Instruction in Govt Schools a Necessity: Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
File photo of YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Asserting that English is a necessity in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said introducing the language at the primary level is a revolutionary step in moulding students for the future.

In his keynote address on 'bringing English medium education to primary schools in AP' on Wednesday, Reddy said, “As a father, anyone would prefer to send his children to English-medium schools, and as head of the state, I have done the same by introducing the language from classes 1 to 6 starting from the next academic year.

Addressing a gathering at the conclave, he said, “There will be four years in hand before the first batch of students appear for the board exams in English. We are trying to raise the standards of the aspiring sections of society. Unless we take the decision now, the journey towards shaping the career of the future adults, who are fully equipped to take on the competitive world, would not begin.”

With the literacy rate of the state being much lower than the national average, it is imperative to bring radical changes in the education system that will stand the test of time for the next two decades, the CM said.

“Also, over 98 per cent private schools have English as a medium of instruction. Hence, we had to do the same in government schools to give the aspirational sections of society a level-playing field. English is not a luxury, but a necessity — it is the language of the computer and internet,” Reddy said, adding that the education department is also working on the curriculum, while bridge courses are being conducted for teachers and students.

He further said he wants to ask those who are criticising the move if any of them send their children to government schools. “While changing the medium of instruction to English, we will also ensure that Telugu is made a compulsory subject in both government and private schools,” he said.

“Besides, we have taken up the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ (then and now) programme to revamp 45,000 schools in three phases and provide basic amenities like toilets, running water, furniture, compound walls and laboratories,” the CM said.

“We have also introduced the Amma Vodi scheme to incentivise women with an annual allowance of Rs 15,000 for sending their children to school. About 42,000 women have already received this year's allocation. The menu of mid-day meals has been changed to make healthier and tastier,” Reddy said.

The government will also reimburse the entire fees of graduating students along with making provisions for hostel and mess allowances. It is also planning one-year skill development and job-oriented courses.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
