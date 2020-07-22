Introducing Various Mandatory Pre-Checks, UP Govt Revises Discharge Policy for Covid-19 Patients

The Uttar Pradesh State health department revised its policy for discharging Covid-19 patients, according to which doctors will ensure that no patient has any symptoms, that their oxygen saturation level (even if with support) is 94% and that they haven't experienced a fever in the three days prior to the discharge.

The chest X-Ray of patients will be carried out before discharge, while their mobile phone, clothes, slippers, etc. will be properly sanitised. But if the patient develops symptoms after 14 days of discharge, they will be registered as a new case once again.

The Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad in a statement said that all the asymptomatic patients in home quarantine will have to be shifted to COVID hospital if they show any symptom within 10 days of home isolation. Those patients who don’t show any symptoms within 10 days of home isolation will be considered as "recovered" but they will still have to be in home quarantine for seven more days.

Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms will be discharged from COVID hospital if they do not show any symptoms after 10 days of treatment and after proper testing. However, even after getting discharged they will have to be in home isolation for another seven days. Those patients with mild symptoms, will be tested through TruNat machines eight days after the first test and if they test negative then they will be sent to home quarantine for seven days.

Meanwhile, patients who are moderately symptomatic will be admitted to level 2 and level 3 COVID hospitals. Patients who need oxygen or people who are suffering from another disease apart from Covid-19 and those requiring ventilator support will be admitted to a dedicated COVID hospital.

The sample of these patients will be sent for laboratory testing on the 12th day after the first test. They will also be confined to home quarantine of seven days if they test negative.