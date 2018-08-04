Intruder Shot Dead in Lobby of Farooq Abdullah's Jammu Residence, Father Alleges Conspiracy

He was with me last night. He goes to gym daily & left for that today. I want to know why was he killed. Where were the security guards when he breached the gate? Why didn't they arrest him?: Father of man who was shot dead for forcefully entering F Abdullah's residence in Jammu pic.twitter.com/IKsD0vXm9E — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

I am aware of the incident that took place at the residence my father & I share in Bhatindi, Jammu. Details are sketchy at the moment. Initial reports suggest an intruder was able to gain entry through the front door & in to the upper lobby of the house. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2018

Further details are awaited as the security personnel carry out the anti-sabotage checks & ascertain the background of the person who was able to force his way in to the house. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2018

An intruder was shot dead in the lobby of National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s Jammu residence on Saturday morning.As per initial information, the man drove at a high speed and banged his car against the main gate of the Bhatindi residence. He later got down from the vehicle and started ransacking the house before being shot dead, police said.“The intruder breached the main gate and went inside. He had a scuffle with the duty officers there. A duty officer was also injured. After that, he entered the residence. There has been some damage to the articles there. Subsequently, he was shot dead,” SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta told reporters.Police said the intruder has been identified as Murfaz, a resident of Mendhar in Poonch district. According to a PTI report, his father runs a gun factory at Ban-Talab in Jammu.“There was an attempt of forceful entry into the house by an individual named Murfas Shah, resident of Poonch. He forced his way through the VIP gate in an SUV. He was unarmed. Investigation is underway,” SD Singh Jamwal, IG of Jammu Zone, said.Speaking to reporters outside Abdullah’s residence, Murfaz’s father Ijaz Shah questioned how his son landed at the former CM’s residence.“My son was with me last night. How was he here, why was he shot? Why was he killed? He had left home for gym. How did security men allow him to enter? How is the gate intact if he broke through,” he asked.Taking to Twitter, Abdullah’s son and former CM Omar Abdullah said he the security men were carrying out “anti-sabotage” checks at the Bathindi house.“I am aware of the incident that took place at the residence my father & I share in Bhatindi, Jammu. Details are sketchy at the moment. Initial reports suggest an intruder was able to gain entry through the front door & in to the upper lobby of the house,” Omar tweeted.Farooq Abdullah, a sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar constituency, is in New Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.The incident is being seen as a major breach in the security of Abdullah, a Z-plus category protectee.The intruder, after ramming the car against the main gate, stopped at the garden and entered the house ransacking everything that came his way, police said. He was shot dead near the stairs that led to the bedrooms of the house, they added.