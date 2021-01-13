'Invades Right to Privacy': Allahabad HC Makes Publication of Notice for Inter-faith Marriages Optional

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ruled that the mandatory publication of notices for inter-faith marriages be made optional in order to protect the liberty and privacy of the couples.

Justice Vivek Choudhary observed that the publication of notices would "invade the fundamental rights of liberty and privacy" and also affect the couple's decision to marry due to interference from state and non-state actors.

In an order that is likely to bring relief to inter-faith couples, it shall be optional for the couples to make a request in writing to the Marriage Officer to publish or not publish a notice regarding the marriage.

According to a section of the Special Marriages Act, 1954, an inter-faith couple is required to submit a notice of the marriage to the District Marriage Officer. The notice is further displayed in the official's office in case anyone wishes to raise an objection to the marriage withing 30 days.

"While giving notice under Section 5 it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the Marriage Officer to publish or not to publish a notice under Section 6," the court said.

The court order further read, "In case they do not make such a request for publication of notice in writing, while giving notice the Marriage Officer shall not publish any such notice or entertain objections to the intended marriage and proceed with the solemnization of the marriage."

"Therefore, the requirement of publication of notice under Section 6 and inviting/entertaining objections under Section 7 can only be read as directory in nature, to be given effect only on request of parties to the intended marriage and not otherwise," it said.