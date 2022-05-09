Investigating This Myself, Says Scindia Amid Outrage Over IndiGo Staff's Treatment of Special Needs Child

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday took strong note of an incident wherein IndiGo barred a special needs child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in “a state of panic".

A social media post describing the family’s experience has gone viral and prompted aviation regulator DGCA to start a probe and ask the airline to submit a report.

“There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken,” Scindia posted on Twitter.

There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken. https://t.co/GJkeQcQ9iW— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 9, 2022

According to the social media post shared on Facebook, the specially-abled teenager had a meltdown on reaching the Ranchi airport after an uncomfortable car ride. The parents of the child tried to calm him down after completing the security check and were offered help by fellow passengers.

The post claimed that the IndiGo staff walked up to the family and “warned” them that they would not be allowed to board the flight if the child did not quiet down and be “normal”. The post said the child after being fed and given his medicine had calmed down by the time boarding for the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight started.

“Then we witnessed the full display of brute authority and power. The IndiGo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight… That he would have to become ‘normal’ before he could be travel-worthy. And the staff then went on to state something on lines of behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers, deems them unfit to travel.”

The staff was then reportedly “gheraoed” by other passengers who objected to their behaviour towards the family. “They assured the staff that as co-travellers, they had no objection to the child and his parents boarding the flight,” the post said.

A group of doctors travelling on the same flight also reportedly came forward and assured full support to the family in case of any episode mid-flight. They also asked IndiGo staff to have on-ground medical team clear the child for boarding if needed.

But the boy was ultimately not allowed to board the flight forcing his parents too to stay back.

The post has been shared widely on social media with users expressing anger towards IndiGo, warning of a boycott and demanding action against the airline.

A report in news agency PTI quoted IndiGo as saying: “In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic." The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail, it said.

The airline made the family comfortable by providing them a hotel stay and they flew the next morning to their destination, it said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or its customers; and over 75,000 specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it said.

