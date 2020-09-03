Investigation Launched to Identify Those Who Prepared 'Hit Lists': J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has launched an investigation to identify those who prepared the "hit lists" of political workers and security forces personnel which are now being circulated on social media. A police spokesperson said an FIR has been registered in the matter and a full fledged criminal investigation, backed by technical teams, has been initiated.

He said efforts are on to identify those who created the content as well as others who are allowing their connections and accounts to maintain the communication systems of the terrorist networks." Giving details, the spokesperson said terrorist leaders, acting under instruction from across the border, conspired with some of their overground associates to prepare hit lists containing names and details of civilians, activists, political workers and security force personnel.

"Such hit lists were uploaded and with the help of cyber OGWs and these were circulated widely apparently with two motives: Use it as a direction to other terrorists operating elsewhere and their associates to target these persons and also to terrorise civilians, government employees and security personnel from serving the public honestly," the spokesperson said. In a separate but connected incident, a fake image depicting a young boy joining the militant ranks too was created and uploaded on social media to spread negativity, he said.

"It is to be borne in mind that in the event of harm coming to any of the persons in these lists, persons propagating these lists by way of forwarding or copying and reposting shall be equally liable variously for murder, grievous injuries, kidnapping and criminal intimidation," the spokesperson said.

Police is also seeking help from general public in identifying such miscreants who are aiding and abetting terrorist agenda, he said.