Investigators Recreate Crime Scene Where Shahrukh Pathan Opened Fire During Delhi Riots

New Delhi: Investigators on Sunday recreated the crime scene along with accused Shahrukh Pathan at Maujpur in northeast Delhi where he had allegedly opened fire during the recent communal violence in the area, police said.

The crime branch of Delhi Police, probing the murder cases registered during the riots, tried to find empty shells at the spot, officials said.

Pathan, 23, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at an unarmed policeman during the violent clashes went viral on social media, was arrested on March 3 from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

A court here sent him to police remand for four days that ended on Saturday, following which the court sent him to three more days' police custody.

Police have registered a case against Pathan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

On Friday, the pistol that he pointed at a police official during the communal violence was recovered from his house, according to police.

On Saturday, the UP Police arrested in Shamli district an alleged drug trafficker who is suspected to have helped Pathan in escaping to Haryana after the riots.

In the viral video, Pathan, a resident of northeast Delhi's Ghonda, could be seen pointing his pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

The good quality semi-automatic pistol used by Pathan was bought from Munger in Bihar, according to police.

