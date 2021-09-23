As Covid Restricts Classes Online, 'Modi Fan' Narayen Says Adobe 'Will Bring Animation to Every Indian Child'

Ideas to push ‘Digital India’ programmed in sectors like health, education and research and development activities dominated the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen. Calling himself a ‘Modi fan and supporter’, the Adobe chief executive officer said that they specifically spoke about artificial intelligence and importance of startups.

“We also spoke about what Adobe can do more in India. People of India have always been an asset," Narayen added. Sources said that Adobe CEO appreciated India’s efforts in fighting Covid-19, particularly in the rapid vaccination.

“He expressed interest to contribute in India’s 75th anniversary of Independence. He expressed desire to bring video, animation to every child in India," sources added.

Replying to Narayen, PM Modi is believed to have said that bringing smart education to every child is important. “In the Covid era, the ground for digital education has been laid and we should move forward now," Modi was quoted by sources. PM and CEO of Adobe both emphasised on creating few centres of excellence in AI in India, they added.

Narayen and Vivek Lall from General Atomics are among the India-American CEOs who met PM Modi. The three others company heads were Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

