Investment of Rs 230 Cr, 10,000 Jobs: All You Need to Know About Devnarayan Scheme in Rajasthan

The first set of dairies under the Devnarayan Scheme are being developed by the City Development Trust in several states, including Rajasthan. Overseen by a delegation of Italy under the supervision of Sharma Group, a primary proposal was presented under Devanarayana Nagar Integrated Residential Scheme to develop micro and small dairy projects with international-level technology.

As part of the delegation, Emmanuelle, the technical expert from Italy, Partha Parekh of Delma Group and Badri Prasad of Sharma Group met the District Collector and Trust Chairman Ujjwal Rathore, Secretary Rajesh Joshi and Executive Engineer Rajendra Rathore to discuss the proposal.

The delegation was highly impressed by the plan that is being developed by the Trust. While presenting the scheme as unique, the delegation submitted a primary proposal to develop micro and small dairy plaster projects with international-level technology to benefit livestock owners.

The delegation plans to set up 459 units for preparing packaged milk, flavoured milk, yoghurt, buttermilk, cream, ghee, mawa, paneer, cheeses, ice cream, chocolate, soy, milk and tofu.

Advanced technical training was conducted by the Sharma Group to prepare milk products at par with international standards. These export-quality products will be prepared, marketed and sold by Sharma Group globally, which is stated to significantly increase the income of cattle rearers.

About Rs 230 crore has been proposed to be invested in this scheme, and this project is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to about 10,000 people.

What is the Devnarayan Scheme?

A dream project of UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, the Municipal Development Trust is developing the project for cattle rearers, which could free kota of free-roaming cattle. Under this scheme, 1,227 houses of 35 x 70 and 35 x 90 are being constructed.

In each house, in addition to two rooms, a kitchen, bathrooms, toilets, a feed store and shaded cattle enclosures are being built. The provision for basic features, such as wide roads, sewers, sewer lines, parks, sewerage treatment plants, administrative buildings, police posts, water tanks, GSS, school buildings, primary health centres, theatres, veterinary hospitals, animal fair grounds, dairy markets and community buildings fall under this plan. Boundary walls are also being constructed for protection.

A biogas plant is also planned for the disposal of cow dung, which would earn additional revenue from the sale of cow dung and piped dung gas.