Investor Summit Soon in J&K, Employment for Over 30,000 Youth Will be Created, Says L-G GC Murmu

The investor summit was scheduled to be held in August but was postponed due to the shutdown in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Ganderbal: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Monday said an investor summit, which was earlier postponed following the abrogation of Article 370, would be held soon so that investments pour into the Union Territory for its development and to create employment avenues for the youth.

Murmu said about 30,000 to 40,000 employment opportunities would be created for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and sought people's cooperation in making the investor summit a success.

We want investments to pour in here so that people get jobs and there is overall development. That is why we are preparing for an investor summit which will take place soon. For this, we want the cooperation of the people and the police will have a huge role in that, the Lt Governor said.

He was addressing the passing out parade of 1,145 newly recruited personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Police Training School in Manigam here.

The investor summit was scheduled to be held in August but was postponed due to the shutdown in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The LG said the government's aim is security and development of the region so that people live in peace.

All of us have one aim which is the security, progress and development of the region, that people live in peace and have employment. In this direction, we are undertaking to complete the languishing projects sooner. We are monitoring the Prime Minister's Development Package as well so that it is implemented sooner, he said.

