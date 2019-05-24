English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Investor Wealth Rises Rs 2.53 Lakh Crore as Markets Surge After BJP's Massive Victory
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won over 300 seats on its own out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters hold colour smoke crackers as they celebrate on the vote results day for India's general election at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Investor wealth zoomed Rs 2.53 lakh crore on Friday as the Sensex shot up over 623 points after a decisive mandate for the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the general elections.
The BSE benchmark closed at 39,434.72, up 623.33 points or 1.61 per cent. During the day, it jumped 665.58 points to 39,476.97.
Led by the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 2,53,830.19 crore to Rs 1,52,71,407.47 crore.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won over 300 seats on its own out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
"With the decisive mandate, we expect policy continuity and look forward to next generation of reforms, which will take the Indian economy to the next phase of accelerated growth. The mandate augurs well for an environment of positivity for equity and could trigger a movement from merely a narrow market performance to a broad-based rally involving mid- and small-cap stocks.
"In this environment, we expect domestic cyclicals which include industrials and financials to outperform," said Vijay Chandok, managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Securities. From the 30-share pack, 26 companies closed the day with gains led by ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and Tata Motors rising up to 5 per cent.
All 19 BSE sectoral indices traded in the green, led by realty, capital goods, industrials, telecom and automobiles — gaining as much as 4.25 per cent.
In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap index soared 2.43 per cent and Midcap climbed 2.09 per cent.
On the BSE, 1,833 scrips advanced, while 699 declined and 148 remained unchanged.
"With the election event now behind, the focus now shifts back to business — muted, weak on risk appetite and earnings, and we anticipate moderate market returns (3 per cent-plus till June 2020) over the year given high valuations," according to a report by Edelweiss Research.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
