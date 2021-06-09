Investors Summit to Kumbh Mela: How New EC Anup Chandra Pandey Has Proved His Mettle Time & Again

Anup Chandra Pandey, a 1984 batch officer who was elected Election Commissioner on Tuesday, is well known for his clean image and hard work. Pandey, who was Director, Information, during the Kalyan Singh regime in the state, has also been credited with the successful Investors Summit and Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Born in Chandigarh on February 15, 1959, the retired IAS officer is a mechanical engineering graduate and has done his MBA in Materials Management besides having a doctorate in philosophy. Pandey was appointed Chief Secretary of the state on June 30, 2018, and retired on August 31, 2019.

The one-of-its-kind Investors Summit was organised in UP when Pandey was the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner in the state. The event saw not just participation from top industrialists along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also MoUs worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore were signed.

After a successful UP Investors Summit in 2018, Pandey was appointed chief secretary of the state. The famous Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj in 2019 was also organised under his watchful eyes.

Pandey has worked at some of the key positions in the state and at the Centre as well. He has served the state in the capacity of Chief Secretary, Udyog Bandhi Chairperson, Industrial Development Commissioner, Finance Commissioner, NOIDA Chairperson, Principal Secretary Medical Education, etc. While serving for Government of India, Pandey has worked as Additional Director General of Bureau of Indian Standards and Joint Secretary at Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here