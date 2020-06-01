'Invisible Enemy vs Invincible Warriors': PM Modi Hails Healthcare Workers' Role in Covid-19 Battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the efforts of doctors and frontline workers in India's Covid-19 battle and said that any violence against them was not acceptable.

“Doctors and medical workers are soldiers without uniforms. It is the battle of invisible (virus) against invincible (doctors and health workers)," Modi said while addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru via video conference.

“Due to mob mentality, those workers (safai workers, doctors and nurses) on the frontline are subject to violence. I want to state it clearly that violence, rude behavior is not acceptable," he said.

PM Modi added that the Centre would be passing a law to deal with the shortage of paramedical personnel.

The prime minister also sought a discussion on advances in telemedicine, use of "Make in India" products in the healthcare and IT tools in the medical sector.

Speaking at the event, he said he was also looking for a discussion on whether new models can be created that make telemedicine popular at a bigger level.

Referring to the "Make in India" programme, he said the initial advances made in this field give him hope.

"Our domestic manufacturers have started production of personal protective equipment and have supplied about one crore PPEs to those in the frontline of fighting COVID-19.

Modi also said that the Arogya Setu application was downloaded by twelve crore people and it had proven helpful in India's battle against the viral infection.

(With inputs from PTI)