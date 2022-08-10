Invite People Mentioned by PM in 'Mann Ki Baat', Kin of Martys to Guv's 'At Home': MHA to States

Women village heads, kin of martyred soldiers and people mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address will be among the invitees at the ‘At Home’ function to be hosted by the governors and lieutenant governors on Independence day.

In a communication to states and Union Territories, the Union Home Ministry stressed that apart from the usual protocol-based invitees, the attendees should represent diverse fields.

The invitation for the ‘At Home’ function to be held at Governor or LG House on August 15 evening should be sent to physically challenged achievers in different fields, people who made an exemplary contribution to society, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, eco-warriors and those who have contributed to environmental conservation, it said. The home ministry said those mentioned in references from states and UTs in the prime minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, Padma awardees from the state, families of martyred soldiers along with participants and winners of Olympics and other important sports events of national and international standards should be invited.

During his monthly radio address, Prime Minister Modi usually speaks about people from various walks of life who have contributed to society and the nation and can be an inspiration to others. Frontline health workers, children bravery awardees, women ‘sarpanches’, student toppers, best researchers and innovators should also be invited, the commuication said, adding at least 25-50 invites may be reserved for such achievers.

The names of such invitees should be announced in advance to enable them to prepare for the occasion. The home ministry said there should be a system whereby the invitees’ list is generated afresh every year so that the opportunity is given to a broad set of people.

It could be considered that a person gets an invite just once. It said that special attention may be paid to the band at Governor and LG House.

“It should play patriotic songs and not simply songs from movies,” the ministry said, The invitation card for Governor and LG ‘At Home’ should be created in a way that these are treasured for life as a souvenir by the invitees, marking it as a special once-in-life occasion, the home ministry said. ‘At Home’ function is organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavans on the evening of Independence day and Republic day where invitees attend high tea.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here