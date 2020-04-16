Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

NSA to be Slapped against Those Attacking Police and Health Workers in Uttar Pradesh

The directives were issued during a review meeting on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, an official spokesperson said here.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NSA to be Slapped against Those Attacking Police and Health Workers in Uttar Pradesh
File Photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invoke the stringent National Security Act against those attacking policemen, health and sanitation workers involved in the fight against coronavirus.

Giving directions at a review meeting about coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials that people indulging in violence should also be made to pay for the damage to property.

Strict action under the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code should also be initiated against them, he said.

The National Security Act (NSA) allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

The CM's directives have come a day after a mob trying to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation hurled stones at an ambulance in Moradabad, injuring a doctor and three paramedics.

The directives were given during a review meeting on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, an official spokesperson said.

If the accused persons fail to pay the cost of the damage incurred, their properties should be seized, Adityanath said, adding that police should accompany health department teams when they visit different areas.

The CM also directed officials to identifying and initiate action against those concealing coronavirus infection or purposely not informing about the disease.

Only medical, sanitisation and teams involved in the doorstep delivery of essential services should be allowed in the hotspot areas, the chief minister said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,414,860

    +35,281*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,078,277

    +66,552*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,316

    +24,320*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,101

    +6,951*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres